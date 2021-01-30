Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Shares Gap Down to $575.00

Shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $575.00, but opened at $549.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $556.00, with a volume of 26,859 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £286.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

About Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.