Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $42.67 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $42.67 or 0.00124428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.27 million and $82,849.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

