Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,068,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLOC stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,605,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197,746. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

