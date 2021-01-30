Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,068,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DLOC stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,605,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197,746. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.
About Digital Locations
Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.