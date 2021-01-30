Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.83

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 89,007 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

