Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

DSSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.