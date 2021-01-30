Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,570 by Barclays

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £68.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,939.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,761.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.