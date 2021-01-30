Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $25.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 11,201,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

