Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

