Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWHHF. Warburg Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 145.51%. The business had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.