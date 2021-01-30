Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DPSGY stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 297,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

