Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €153.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.93 ($181.10).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €132.60 ($156.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

