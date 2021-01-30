Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $19.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

RF opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

