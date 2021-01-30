Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,585.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,744.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,343.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

