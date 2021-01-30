Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.