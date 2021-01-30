Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $207,044.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00261081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064508 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.20 or 0.92307453 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,224,937 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

