Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 240.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

