Davis R M Inc. Has $49.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

