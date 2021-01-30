Davis R M Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

VFC stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

