Davis R M Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.