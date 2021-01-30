Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.43 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

