Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $9,790,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $9,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

