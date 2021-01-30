Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of DASTY opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.