Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE DQ opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $109.77.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,405.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

