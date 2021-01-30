Danone’s (DANOY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.