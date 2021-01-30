Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daimler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $72.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

