Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

DAI stock opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.61 and its 200-day moving average is €49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.