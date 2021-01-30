Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,700 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 1,997,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

DCNSF remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

