Dai (DAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $281.20 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $281.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014448 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,643,706,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,643,706,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.