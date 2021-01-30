DA Davidson Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

