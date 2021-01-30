DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $39.35 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 237,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

