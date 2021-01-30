DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of FCCO opened at $16.99 on Thursday. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

