CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 60,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,633. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $282,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.