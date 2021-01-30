CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $2.42 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00389029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.91 or 1.00320687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

