Cwm LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,224 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

NYSE:MS opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

