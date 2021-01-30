Cwm LLC Sells 14,121 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $76.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562,565 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,868.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

