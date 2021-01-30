Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 426.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $157.68 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

