Cwm LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after acquiring an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,155,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,208,000 after acquiring an additional 271,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after acquiring an additional 869,989 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

