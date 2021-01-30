Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,140,000 after acquiring an additional 315,102 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

