Cwm LLC Buys 75,942 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $730,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $63.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.

