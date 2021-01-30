Cwm LLC Buys 21,962 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.