Cwm LLC Buys 124,842 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $806.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

