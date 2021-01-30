Cwm LLC Acquires 650,916 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 24,702.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,916 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $12,510,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynga by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

