CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CVS Group stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44. CVS Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

