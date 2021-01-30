Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.50 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.00 EPS.

NYSE CUBI opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

