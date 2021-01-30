Curio (CUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,316.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Curio has a market capitalization of $576,016.66 and $28,316.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

