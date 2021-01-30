CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.99

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $31.63. CTS shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 166,404 shares.

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $984.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

