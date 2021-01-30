CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.