CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

