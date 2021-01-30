CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Boosted by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,921 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 5,596,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

