Csenge Advisory Group Invests $224,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,910,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

